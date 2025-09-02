Soldiers prepare to ride a watercraft during a Camp Casey Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) trip, Monte Rio Resort, Hongcheon, South Korea, August 29. The BOSS program provides opportunities for Soldiers to participate in different activities, explore new interest, and build camaraderie with their fellow Soldiers away from home. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bryson Walker)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 02:23
|Photo ID:
|9289676
|VIRIN:
|250829-A-BW769-3321
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|14.8 MB
|Location:
|HONGCHEON-GUN, GANG'WEONDO [KANG-WON-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Camp Casey BOSS Water Sports and ATV Trip [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.