Camp Casey BOSS Water Sports and ATV Trip

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A helmet rests on an All-Terrain Vehicle for Soldiers to ride during a Camp Casey Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) trip, Monte Rio Resort, Hongcheon, South Korea, August 29. The BOSS program provides opportunities for Soldiers to participate in different activities, explore new interest, and build camaraderie with their fellow Soldiers away from home. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bryson Walker)