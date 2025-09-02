Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Casey BOSS Water Sports and ATV Trip [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Camp Casey BOSS Water Sports and ATV Trip

    HONGCHEON-GUN, GANG'WEONDO [KANG-WON-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Spc. Bryson Walker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    A helmet rests on an All-Terrain Vehicle for Soldiers to ride during a Camp Casey Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) trip, Monte Rio Resort, Hongcheon, South Korea, August 29. The BOSS program provides opportunities for Soldiers to participate in different activities, explore new interest, and build camaraderie with their fellow Soldiers away from home. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bryson Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 02:23
    Photo ID: 9289672
    VIRIN: 610828-A-BW769-6963
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 11.72 MB
    Location: HONGCHEON-GUN, GANG'WEONDO [KANG-WON-DO], KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Casey BOSS Water Sports and ATV Trip [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Casey BOSS Water Sports and ATV Trip
    Camp Casey BOSS Water Sports and ATV Trip
    Camp Casey BOSS Water Sports and ATV Trip
    Camp Casey BOSS Water Sports and ATV Trip
    Camp Casey BOSS Water Sports and ATV Trip
    Camp Casey BOSS Water Sports and ATV Trip

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    imcom
    eightharmy
    campcasey
    target_news_asiapacific
    imcom-p

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download