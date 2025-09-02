Security Reaction Force Basic Course Aboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 21, 2025) - Chief Gunner’s Mate Jimmy Williams, from Valdosta, Georgia, teaches pistol marksmanship fundamentals on the messdecks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 21. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. The U.S. Navy frequently conducts exercises and operations to maintain readiness, refine tactics, deter conflict, and support maritime homeland defense. Curtis Wilbur is forward-deployed and currently assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)