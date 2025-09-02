Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Students begin universal pre-kindergarten at Yokota

    Students begin universal pre-kindergarten at Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Doan 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, reads to students on their first day of universal pre-kindergarten at Joan K. Mendel Elementary School on Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 2, 2025. Department of Defense Education Activity pre-kindergarten helps prepare children for success in kindergarten and beyond by building foundational abilities in language, literacy and math. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Doan)

    This work, Students begin universal pre-kindergarten at Yokota, by SSgt Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Students begin universal pre-kindergarten at Yokota
    Students begin universal pre-kindergarten at Yokota
    Students begin universal pre-kindergarten at Yokota

