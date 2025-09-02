Students begin universal pre-kindergarten at Yokota

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students walk with their parents as they begin their first day of universal pre-kindergarten at Joan K. Mendel Elementary School on Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 2, 2025. Department of Defense Education Activity pre-kindergarten helps prepare children for success in kindergarten and beyond by building foundational abilities in language, literacy and math. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Doan)