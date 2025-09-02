Air Cav Warrant Officers attended Warrant Officer Career College readiness training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Warrant Officers from the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade attended the Warrant Officer Career College readiness training on Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 6, 2025. Speaking to Warrant Officers across the 1st Cavalry Division was U.S. Army Colonel Kevin E. McHugh, the Commandant of the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Career College (USAWOCC). Building readiness and opportunity for leaders creates success of the mission, both on and off the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)