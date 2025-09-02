Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Cav Warrant Officers attended Warrant Officer Career College readiness training

    Air Cav Warrant Officers attended Warrant Officer Career College readiness training

    UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Warrant Officers from the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade attended the Warrant Officer Career College readiness training on Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 6, 2025. Speaking to Warrant Officers across the 1st Cavalry Division was U.S. Army Colonel Kevin E. McHugh, the Commandant of the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Career College (USAWOCC). Building readiness and opportunity for leaders creates success of the mission, both on and off the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 21:08
    Photo ID: 9289448
    VIRIN: 250806-A-UN317-1009
    Location: US
