U.S. Army Warrant Officers from the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade attended the Warrant Officer Career College readiness training on Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 6, 2025. Speaking to Warrant Officers across the 1st Cavalry Division was U.S. Army Colonel Kevin E. McHugh, the Commandant of the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Career College (USAWOCC). Building readiness and opportunity for leaders creates success of the mission, both on and off the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 21:08
Air Cav Warrant Officers attended Warrant Officer Career College readiness training [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Hayden Epperley