Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Find Your Path: One Engineer's Story

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Find Your Path: One Engineer's Story

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    Shanisha Reese, Deputy Director of Engineering for the USDA Forest Service's Southwestern Region, takes a moment to reflect upon her career in the Forest Service. USDA Forest Service photo by Andrew Avitt

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 16:46
    Photo ID: 9289098
    VIRIN: 231107-O-NM884-9674
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.75 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Find Your Path: One Engineer's Story, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download