Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Training Tomorrow’s Leaders at JBLM [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Training Tomorrow’s Leaders at JBLM

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Capt. Francesca Hamilton 

    593d Corps Sustainment Command

    Cadet Spear hands out utensils while assisting her sponsor with field feeding operations during the Cascade Eclipse exercise. While assigned to the 564th Field Feeding Company, Spear witnessed first-hand the daily operations of the Quartermaster Branch and 92G MOS.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 16:44
    Photo ID: 9289083
    VIRIN: 250716-A-KR289-1446
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.29 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Tomorrow’s Leaders at JBLM [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Francesca Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Training Tomorrow’s Leaders at JBLM
    Training Tomorrow’s Leaders at JBLM
    Training Tomorrow’s Leaders at JBLM
    Training Tomorrow’s Leaders at JBLM
    Training Tomorrow’s Leaders at JBLM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Training Tomorrow’s Leaders at JBLM

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    quartermaster
    field feeding exercise
    sustainment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download