Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Graphic used as the logo for the U.S. Army 2025 Inspector General of the Year Competition. The 2025 competition was held virtually from Aug. 4-7, 2025. Competitors were tested in Inspector General procedures, regulations, history, and completed several scenarios based on the four functions of the Army IG System: Teaching and Training, Inspections, Assistance, and Investigations. (U.S. Army graphic by Thomas Ruyle)