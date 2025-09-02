Graphic used as the logo for the U.S. Army 2025 Inspector General of the Year Competition. The 2025 competition was held virtually from Aug. 4-7, 2025. Competitors were tested in Inspector General procedures, regulations, history, and completed several scenarios based on the four functions of the Army IG System: Teaching and Training, Inspections, Assistance, and Investigations. (U.S. Army graphic by Thomas Ruyle)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 15:33
|Photo ID:
|9288992
|VIRIN:
|250806-A-LU685-1701
|Resolution:
|2027x1080
|Size:
|216.77 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inspector General of the Year Competition, by Thomas Ruyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.