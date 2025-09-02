Maj. Gen. James P. Work (left), the outgoing commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, and Maj. Gen. Brandon R. Tegtmeier (right), the incoming commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, switch places during the 82nd Airborne Division change of command on Fort Bragg, Aug. 28, 2025. The change of command ceremony represents the transfer of authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Keegan)
|08.28.2025
|09.02.2025 15:29
|9288980
|250828-A-MH031-1305
|6912x3888
|17.41 MB
|FORT BRAGG, MICHIGAN, US
|0
|0
