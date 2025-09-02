Sgt. 1st Class Julissa Artis, an inspector general assigned to the Combined Arms Support Command at Fort lee, Virginia earned the title of U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer IG of the Year for 2025. The 2025 competition was held virtually from Aug. 4-7, 2025. Competitors were tested in Inspector General procedures, regulations, history, and completed several scenarios based on the four functions of the Army IG System: Teaching and Training, Inspections, Assistance, and Investigations. (U.S. Army photo)
