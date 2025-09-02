Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inspector General of the Year 2025 [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Thomas Ruyle 

    U.S. Army Inspector General Agency

    Sgt. 1st Class Julissa Artis, an inspector general assigned to the Combined Arms Support Command at Fort lee, Virginia earned the title of U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer IG of the Year for 2025. The 2025 competition was held virtually from Aug. 4-7, 2025. Competitors were tested in Inspector General procedures, regulations, history, and completed several scenarios based on the four functions of the Army IG System: Teaching and Training, Inspections, Assistance, and Investigations. (U.S. Army photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 15:28
    Photo ID: 9288978
    VIRIN: 250807-A-A4438-1703
    Resolution: 0x0
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inspector General of the Year 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by Thomas Ruyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    inspector general
    IG
    CASCOM
    soldier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download