Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jeffrey Johnson, a civilian inspector general assigned to the 81st Readiness Division in Columbia, South Carolina, earned the title of U.S. Army Civilian IG of the Year for 2025. The 2025 competition was held virtually from Aug. 4-7, 2025. Competitors were tested in Inspector General procedures, regulations, history, and completed several scenarios based on the four functions of the Army IG System: Teaching and Training, Inspections, Assistance, and Investigations. (U.S. Army photo)