Lt. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson, commander of XVIII Airborne Corps, passes the 82nd Airborne Division guidon to Maj. Gen. Brandon R. Tegtmeier, incoming commander of 82nd Airborne Division, during the 82nd Airborne Division change of command on Fort Bragg, Aug. 28, 2025. The change of command ceremony represents the transfer of authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Keegan)