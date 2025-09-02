Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Jeffrey Kocian, an inspector general assigned to the 25th Infantry Division at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, earned the title of U.S. Army Officer IG of the Year for 2025. The 2025 competition was held virtually from Aug. 4-7, 2025. Competitors were tested in Inspector General procedures, regulations, history, and completed several scenarios based on the four functions of the Army IG System: Teaching and Training, Inspections, Assistance, and Investigations. (U.S. Army photo)