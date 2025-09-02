Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inspector General of the Year 2025 [Image 1 of 3]

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    U.S. Army Inspector General Agency

    Lt. Col. Jeffrey Kocian, an inspector general assigned to the 25th Infantry Division at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, earned the title of U.S. Army Officer IG of the Year for 2025. The 2025 competition was held virtually from Aug. 4-7, 2025. Competitors were tested in Inspector General procedures, regulations, history, and completed several scenarios based on the four functions of the Army IG System: Teaching and Training, Inspections, Assistance, and Investigations. (U.S. Army photo)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 15:28
    VIRIN: 250807-A-A4438-1702
    inspector general
    25th Inf Div
    IG
    soldier

