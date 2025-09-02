Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division Change of Command [Image 2 of 5]

    82nd Airborne Division Change of Command

    FORT BRAGG, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Keegan 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    82nd Airborne Division colors in formation during the 82nd Airborne Division change of command on Fort Bragg, Aug. 28, 2025. The change of command ceremony represents the transfer of authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Keegan)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Location: FORT BRAGG, MICHIGAN, US
