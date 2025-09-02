Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Brandon R. Tegtmeier (left), Lt. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson, and Maj. Gen. James P. Work stand at the head of the 82nd Airborne Division during the 82nd Airborne Division change of command on Fort Bragg, Aug. 28, 2025. The change of command ceremony represents the transfer of authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Keegan)