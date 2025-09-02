ANG Airmen Unite in Missouri for Additional Duty First Sergeant Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Twenty Airmen from the Air National Guard attended an Additional Duty First Sergeant Symposium Aug. 27-29, 2025, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri. Airmen representing Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, Nevada and Mississippi were in attendance. This was the third time the 139th Airlift Wing hosted the event. Participants had the opportunity to hear directly from senior enlisted leaders from the MO ANG—Chief Master Sgt. Jason Henke (Missouri ANG State Command Chief), Chief Master Sgt. Adam Hufty (131st Bomb Wing Command Chief), and Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Triplett (139th AW Command Chief) (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)