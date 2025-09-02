Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANG Airmen Unite in Missouri for Additional Duty First Sergeant Symposium

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Twenty Airmen from the Air National Guard attended an Additional Duty First Sergeant Symposium Aug. 27-29, 2025, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri. Airmen representing Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, Nevada and Mississippi were in attendance. This was the third time the 139th Airlift Wing hosted the event. Participants had the opportunity to hear directly from senior enlisted leaders from the MO ANG—Chief Master Sgt. Jason Henke (Missouri ANG State Command Chief), Chief Master Sgt. Adam Hufty (131st Bomb Wing Command Chief), and Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Triplett (139th AW Command Chief) (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 13:53
    Photo ID: 9288808
    VIRIN: 250828-Z-UP142-1033
    Resolution: 5286x3517
    Size: 681.55 KB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
