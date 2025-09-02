Profile in Professionalism ABF1 Kathleen Case

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250720-N-AA383-1064 Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) 1st Class Kathleen E. Case volunteers as usher and security on July 19, 2025 at Cheyenne Frontier Days. The 129th Cheyenne Frontier Days is an annual festival started in 1897 drawing nearly 200,000 visitors and features the world’s largest outdoor rodeo and western entertainment in Cheyenne, Wyoming. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Yudy A. Palacios)