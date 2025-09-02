The change of command ceremony between Major General Ferguson and Brigadier General Wortham
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 13:40
|Photo ID:
|9288786
|VIRIN:
|250829-A-CP832-9215
|Resolution:
|5113x3409
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Special Forces Command change of command [Image 10 of 10], by SPC kyle chacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.