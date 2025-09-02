Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Special Forces Command change of command [Image 9 of 10]

    1st Special Forces Command change of command

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Spc. kyle chacon 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    The change of command ceremony between Major General Ferguson and Brigadier General Wortham

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 13:40
    Photo ID: 9288786
    VIRIN: 250829-A-CP832-9215
    Resolution: 5113x3409
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
