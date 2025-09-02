New York Guard member donates kidney to New York City firefighter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New York Guard Warrant Officer 1 Theodore Earley, a veteran of the New York Army National Guard, donated a kidney to Fire Department New York EMS lieutenant AJ Costa in July, 2025. Earley, a member of the board of directors of the Fire Bell Club, which supports the fire department, was a 100 percent match for Costa who was suffering from end-state renal disease.