New York Guard Warrant Officer 1 Theodore Earley, a veteran of the New York Army National Guard, donated a kidney to Fire Department New York EMS lieutenant AJ Costa in July, 2025. Earley, a member of the board of directors of the Fire Bell Club, which supports the fire department, was a 100 percent match for Costa who was suffering from end-state renal disease.
This work, New York Guard member donates kidney to New York City firefighter [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Durr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NY State Guard member saves firefighters life with kidney donation
