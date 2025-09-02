Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York Guard member donates kidney to New York City firefighter [Image 1 of 2]

    New York Guard member donates kidney to New York City firefighter

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Eric Durr 

    New York National Guard

    New York Guard Warrant Officer 1 Theodore Earley, a veteran of the New York Army National Guard, donated a kidney to Fire Department New York EMS lieutenant AJ Costa in July, 2025. Earley, a member of the board of directors of the Fire Bell Club, which supports the fire department, was a 100 percent match for Costa who was suffering from end-state renal disease.

    NY State Guard member saves firefighters life with kidney donation

    kidney
    state defense force
    New York Guard
    NYNG
    Theodore Earley

