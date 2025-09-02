Date Taken: 08.29.2025 Date Posted: 09.02.2025 13:40 Photo ID: 9288776 VIRIN: 250829-A-CP832-3090 Resolution: 5022x3348 Size: 3.19 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 1st Special Forces Command change of command [Image 10 of 10], by SPC kyle chacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.