Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFRL and AFWERX connect with industry at Fed Supernova 2025 [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AFRL and AFWERX connect with industry at Fed Supernova 2025

    EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Systems Command

    U.S. Space Force Col. Omar Perea (3rd from left), Space Systems Command chief of National Security Space Ecosystems, speaks during the “Space Power: National Security in Orbit and Beyond” panel at Fed Supernova in Austin, Texas, Aug. 21, 2025. Space Systems Command, the U.S. Space Force field command responsible for acquiring, developing and delivering resilient capabilities to outpace emerging threats and protect the Nation’s strategic advantage in space, attended Fed Supernova to connect with entrepreneurs, government and industry to advance dual-use solutions that deliver commercial technology to the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 12:27
    Photo ID: 9288656
    VIRIN: 250821-X-X0813-1001
    Resolution: 1606x2310
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRL and AFWERX connect with industry at Fed Supernova 2025 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFRL and AFWERX connect with industry at Fed Supernova 2025
    AFRL and AFWERX connect with industry at Fed Supernova 2025
    AFRL and AFWERX connect with industry at Fed Supernova 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SpaceStartsHere
    SpaceForce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download