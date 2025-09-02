AFRL and AFWERX connect with industry at Fed Supernova 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. Omar Perea (3rd from left), Space Systems Command chief of National Security Space Ecosystems, speaks during the “Space Power: National Security in Orbit and Beyond” panel at Fed Supernova in Austin, Texas, Aug. 21, 2025. Space Systems Command, the U.S. Space Force field command responsible for acquiring, developing and delivering resilient capabilities to outpace emerging threats and protect the Nation’s strategic advantage in space, attended Fed Supernova to connect with entrepreneurs, government and industry to advance dual-use solutions that deliver commercial technology to the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)