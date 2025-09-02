Date Taken: 05.05.2025 Date Posted: 09.02.2025 12:00 Photo ID: 9288639 VIRIN: 250505-N-VC794-1894 Resolution: 1200x1200 Size: 380.39 KB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Navy Talent Pipeline Program Overview Infographic Slide 3 [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jared Gannuscio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.