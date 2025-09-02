An infographic outlines the Enterprise Plus initiative within the U.S. Navy Talent Pipeline Program. (U.S. Navy graphic by Jared Gannuscio, Maritime Industrial Base Program)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 11:50
|Photo ID:
|9288627
|VIRIN:
|250505-N-VC794-7195
|Resolution:
|1200x1200
|Size:
|595.67 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Talent Pipeline Program Overview Infographic Slide 4 [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jared Gannuscio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.