S4S welcomes SecAF Meink during Vandenberg visit

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, U.S. Space Forces – Space commander and Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander, right, walks with Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, middle, and Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND), through S4S’s Heritage Hall during a visit to S4S Headquarters on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 28, 2025. During their visit to Vandenberg SFB, Secretary Meink and Sen. Cramer received a brief from the National Reconnaissance Office, experienced a SpaceX facility tour, and gained insight into S4S operations through discussion led by Lt. Gen. Schiess. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)