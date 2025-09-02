Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    S4S welcomes SecAF Meink during Vandenberg visit [Image 4 of 4]

    S4S welcomes SecAF Meink during Vandenberg visit

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman 

    Space Forces Space

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, U.S. Space Forces – Space commander and Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander, right, walks with Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, middle, and Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND), through S4S’s Heritage Hall during a visit to S4S Headquarters on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 28, 2025. During their visit to Vandenberg SFB, Secretary Meink and Sen. Cramer received a brief from the National Reconnaissance Office, experienced a SpaceX facility tour, and gained insight into S4S operations through discussion led by Lt. Gen. Schiess. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 11:51
    Photo ID: 9288617
    VIRIN: 250828-X-VE588-3039
    Resolution: 5708x3805
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    Secretary of the Air Force
    S4S
    U.S. Space Forces - Space
    SecAF

