U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, U.S. Space Forces – Space commander and Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander, right, walks with Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, middle, and Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND), through S4S’s Heritage Hall during a visit to S4S Headquarters on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 28, 2025. During their visit to Vandenberg SFB, Secretary Meink and Sen. Cramer received a brief from the National Reconnaissance Office, experienced a SpaceX facility tour, and gained insight into S4S operations through discussion led by Lt. Gen. Schiess. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 11:51
|Photo ID:
|9288617
|VIRIN:
|250828-X-VE588-3039
|Resolution:
|5708x3805
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, S4S welcomes SecAF Meink during Vandenberg visit [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Luke Kitterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.