    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Samantha Morse 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Bryan Harvey, H-53 aircraft mechanic at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) performs maintenance on the sponson of a MH-53 Sea Dragon helicopter in the depot’s maintenance hangar. The FRCE Process Control and Improvement Branch recently developed an online application called the process improvement request form that encourages employees to take an active role in improving operations by identifying areas that could be streamlined and proposing solutions to enhance process efficiency.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRCE develops online application to improve processes, increase efficiency, by Samantha Morse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

