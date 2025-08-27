Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NNSY Honors National Preparedness Month

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NNSY Honors National Preparedness Month

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Photo by Justin DeBraux 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    September is National Preparedness Month and a perfect time to revisit your own preparedness and post-disaster plans. Here are three tips to help you both before and after an emergency.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 07:57
    Photo ID: 9288389
    VIRIN: 250902-N-YT033-5271
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NNSY Honors National Preparedness Month, by Justin DeBraux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download