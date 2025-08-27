Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Honors POW/MIA Remembrance Day

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Photo by Justin DeBraux 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    On POW/MIA Remembrance Day, Sept. 19, Norfolk Naval Shipyard pauses to remember and honor the brave service members who were prisoners of war and those still missing in action. Their sacrifice and courage are a solemn reminder of the cost of freedom.

    We stand united in commitment to accounting for every missing hero and supporting their families. Their names and stories remain etched in our hearts — because they are never forgotten.

    Let us take a moment today to reflect, remember, and reaffirm our dedication to these heroes.

