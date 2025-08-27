Norfolk Naval Shipyard Honors POW/MIA Remembrance Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On POW/MIA Remembrance Day, Sept. 19, Norfolk Naval Shipyard pauses to remember and honor the brave service members who were prisoners of war and those still missing in action. Their sacrifice and courage are a solemn reminder of the cost of freedom.



We stand united in commitment to accounting for every missing hero and supporting their families. Their names and stories remain etched in our hearts — because they are never forgotten.



Let us take a moment today to reflect, remember, and reaffirm our dedication to these heroes.