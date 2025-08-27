Norfolk Naval Shipyard Honors Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month

At Norfolk Naval Shipyard, we stand together to raise awareness, break the stigma, and support those who may be struggling. Every life matters — and no one should face their battles alone.
This month, as part of Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month, we encourage our shipyard family to look out for one another. A simple check-in, a listening ear, or sharing available resources can make a difference — and even save a life.
You are not alone. Help is always within reach.
