Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NNSY Honors Patriot Day

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NNSY Honors Patriot Day

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Photo by Lorenzo Raines 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard honors the memory of those we lost on September 11, 2001. We remember the nearly 3,000 innocent lives taken, the bravery of first responders, and the resilience of a nation united in the face of tragedy.

    As we reflect on this solemn day, we reaffirm our commitment to service, strength, and unity. Let us never forget the courage shown on that day and in the days that followed.

    We stand together — stronger, prouder, and ever dedicated to protecting our nation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 07:35
    Photo ID: 9288380
    VIRIN: 250902-N-NK427-5822
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NNSY Honors Patriot Day, by Lorenzo Raines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Patriot Day
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download