NNSY Honors Patriot Day

Norfolk Naval Shipyard honors the memory of those we lost on September 11, 2001. We remember the nearly 3,000 innocent lives taken, the bravery of first responders, and the resilience of a nation united in the face of tragedy.



As we reflect on this solemn day, we reaffirm our commitment to service, strength, and unity. Let us never forget the courage shown on that day and in the days that followed.



We stand together — stronger, prouder, and ever dedicated to protecting our nation.