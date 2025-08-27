Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Home After All These Years: Marine Returns Home to Kosrae After 20 Years During Koa Moana 25 [Image 17 of 20]

    Home After All These Years: Marine Returns Home to Kosrae After 20 Years During Koa Moana 25

    KOSRAE, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    09.01.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jr Sigrah, a Kosrae native and motor transport operations chief with
    Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, expresses his gratitude toward his family
    at his 20-year awaited homecoming during Koa Moana 25 in Finpukal, Federated States of Micronesia, Sept. 1, 2025. Koa Moana 25 is an annual partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens established relationships, bolsters theater security cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our allies and partners through community outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure improvement projects, and key leader exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz)

    Koa Moana
    INDOPACOM
    USMCNews
    KM 25
    Marines
    Homecoming

