Home After All These Years: Marine Returns Home to Kosrae After 20 Years During Koa Moana 25

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jr Sigrah, a Kosrae native and motor transport operations chief with Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, surprises his grandmother with his 20-year awaited homecoming during Koa Moana 25 in Finpukal, Federated States of Micronesia, Sept. 1, 2025. Koa Moana 25 is an annual partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens established
relationships, bolsters theater security cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our allies and partners through community outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure improvement
projects, and key leader exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz)
