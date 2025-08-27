Home After All These Years: Marine Returns Home to Kosrae After 20 Years During Koa Moana 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jr Sigrah, a Kosrae native and motor transport operations chief with Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, speaks with his grandmother at his 20-year awaited homecoming during Koa Moana 25 in Finpukal, Federated States of Micronesia, Sept. 1, 2025. Koa Moana 25 is an annual partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens established relationships, bolsters theater security cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our allies and partners through community outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure improvement projects, and key leader exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz)