Home After All These Years: Marine Returns Home to Kosrae After 20 Years During Koa Moana 25

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jr Sigrah, right, a Kosrae native and motor transport operations chief with Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and Capt. Jared Swart, an operations

officer with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, speak with Sigrah’s uncle at his 20-year awaited homecoming during Koa Moana 25 in

Finpukal, Federated States of Micronesia, Sept. 1, 2025. Koa Moana 25 is an annual partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens established relationships, bolsters theater security

cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our allies and partners through community outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure improvement projects, and key leader exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz)