Members assigned to the 374th Medical Support Squadron pose for a group photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 29, 2025. The 374 MDSS placed first in the August Samurai Challenge, ‘Fuji Climb’ that consisted of climbing for a total of 11,750 steps on a stairmaster and then completing a 30-minute swim relay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)