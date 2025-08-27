Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    August Samurai Challenge: Fuji Climb [Image 5 of 5]

    August Samurai Challenge: Fuji Climb

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Members assigned to the 374th Medical Support Squadron pose for a group photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 29, 2025. The 374 MDSS placed first in the August Samurai Challenge, ‘Fuji Climb’ that consisted of climbing for a total of 11,750 steps on a stairmaster and then completing a 30-minute swim relay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)

