August Samurai Challenge: Fuji Climb

U.S. Air Force Capt. Zack Norton, 36th Airlift Squadron pilot, participates in the Fuji Climb Samurai Challenge at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 15, 2025. The challenge tested the teams’ endurance and grit by climbing “Mt. Fuji” via stairmaster for a total of 11,750 steps and then completing a 30-minute swim relay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)