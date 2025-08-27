Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    August Samurai Challenge: Fuji Climb [Image 4 of 5]

    August Samurai Challenge: Fuji Climb

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Zack Norton, 36th Airlift Squadron pilot, participates in the Fuji Climb Samurai Challenge at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 15, 2025. The challenge tested the teams’ endurance and grit by climbing “Mt. Fuji” via stairmaster for a total of 11,750 steps and then completing a 30-minute swim relay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)

    This work, August Samurai Challenge: Fuji Climb [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Air Forces

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    Japan

    Yokota Air Base

    Readiness
    PT
    Fitness
    Fit and Fight
    Samurai Challenge

