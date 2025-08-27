Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee Air National Guard supports D.C. Task Force [Image 2 of 2]

    Tennessee Air National Guard supports D.C. Task Force

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the Tennessee Air National Guard are visited by chaplains while providing critical site security to civil authorities in Washington, D.C., Aug. 31, 2025. About 2,000 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)

    This work, Tennessee Air National Guard supports D.C. Task Force [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

