    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailors install shoring during GQ [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailors install shoring during GQ

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Allen Whylie, right, and Seaman Isdore Nuu install metal shoring during a general quarters training exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), August 30, 2025. Mitscher, as part of Carrier Strike Group 12, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William McCann)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.31.2025 13:19
    Photo ID: 9287162
    VIRIN: 250830-N-HE318-1042
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
