USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailors install shoring during GQ

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Allen Whylie, right, and Seaman Isdore Nuu install metal shoring during a general quarters training exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), August 30, 2025. Mitscher, as part of Carrier Strike Group 12, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William McCann)
