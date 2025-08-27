Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carrier Air Wing 9 participates in exercise Northern Edge 2025 [Image 13 of 14]

    Carrier Air Wing 9 participates in exercise Northern Edge 2025

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.24.2025

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    250824-N-AB116-1939 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 24, 2025) An F-35C Lightning II, attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, prepares to land on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during exercise Northern Edge (NE25). NE25 is an exercise led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 21:01
    Photo ID: 9286152
    VIRIN: 250824-N-AB116-1939
    Resolution: 4887x3258
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Northern Edge
    AlliesandPartners
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    PACAF
    NorthernEdge25
    NE25

