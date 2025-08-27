Carrier Air Wing 9 participates in exercise Northern Edge 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250824-N-AB116-1142 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 24, 2025) Aircraft, attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9, fly in formation as the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails the North Pacific Ocean during exercise Northern Edge (NE25). NE25 is an exercise led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (Courtesy photo)