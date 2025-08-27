250824-N-AB116-1885 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 24, 2025) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151, prepares to land on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during exercise Northern Edge (NE25). NE25 is an exercise led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 21:01
|Photo ID:
|9286146
|VIRIN:
|250824-N-AB116-1885
|Resolution:
|4845x3230
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Carrier Air Wing 9 participates in exercise Northern Edge 2025 [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.