    Carrier Air Wing 9 participates in exercise Northern Edge 2025 [Image 6 of 14]

    Carrier Air Wing 9 participates in exercise Northern Edge 2025

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.24.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    250824-N-AB116-1206 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 24, 2025) Two F/A-18F Super Hornets, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, fly in formation over the North Pacific Ocean during exercise Northern Edge (NE25). NE25 is an exercise led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Northern Edge
    AlliesandPartners
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    PACAF
    NorthernEdge25
    NE25

