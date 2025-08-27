Carrier Air Wing 9 participates in exercise Northern Edge 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250824-N-AB116-1206 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 24, 2025) Two F/A-18F Super Hornets, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, fly in formation over the North Pacific Ocean during exercise Northern Edge (NE25). NE25 is an exercise led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (Courtesy photo)