SV25 Closing ceremony for Exercise Southern Vanguard 25

Armies from the U.S., Chile, Argentina and Peru pose for a photo at the closing ceremony for Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 in Los Ángeles, Chile, Aug. 29, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces, with participation from Argentina and Peru - strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)
|08.29.2025
|08.29.2025 19:43
|9286113
|250829-Z-RV314-2332
|4680x3120
|3.48 MB
|LOS ÁNGELES, BíO-BíO, CL
|3
|0
Unified in purpose: Southern Vanguard 2025 marks a milestone in regional cooperation
