    SV25 Closing ceremony for Exercise Southern Vanguard 25

    SV25 Closing ceremony for Exercise Southern Vanguard 25

    LOS ÁNGELES, BíO-BíO, CHILE

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn 

    U.S. Army South

    Chilean army Mountain Detachment No. 17 band performs during the closing ceremony for Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 in Los Ángeles, Chile, Aug. 29, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army's enduring commitment to regional partnership as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces, with participation from Argentina and Peru - strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025
    Location: LOS ÁNGELES, BíO-BíO, CL
    Unified in purpose: Southern Vanguard 2025 marks a milestone in regional cooperation

    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    Interoperability
    SV25
    Southern Vanguard 25
    Ejercito Chile

