Date Taken: 08.29.2025 Date Posted: 08.29.2025 15:58 Photo ID: 9285943 VIRIN: 250829-D-PM193-1586 Resolution: 5599x3733 Size: 3.5 MB Location: HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, SD Presents 2025 Freedom Award to Hendersonville Police Dept. [Image 21 of 21], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.