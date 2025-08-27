Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth poses for a photo with members of Hendersonville law enforcement, Hendersonville, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 15:58
|Photo ID:
|9285942
|VIRIN:
|250829-D-PM193-1583
|Resolution:
|5626x3751
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, SD Presents 2025 Freedom Award to Hendersonville Police Dept. [Image 21 of 21], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.