    SD Presents 2025 Freedom Award to Hendersonville Police Dept. [Image 18 of 21]

    SD Presents 2025 Freedom Award to Hendersonville Police Dept.

    HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth meets with Hendersonville Police Chief James Jones during an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award ceremony in honor of the Hendersonville Police Department, Hendersonville, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 15:58
    Photo ID: 9285940
    VIRIN: 250829-D-PM193-1535
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    This work, SD Presents 2025 Freedom Award to Hendersonville Police Dept. [Image 21 of 21], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hendersonville
    Freedom Award
    SECDEFHegseth
    SECDEF
    ESGR

