SD Presents 2025 Freedom Award to Hendersonville Police Dept.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth meets with Hendersonville Police Chief James Jones during an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award ceremony in honor of the Hendersonville Police Department, Hendersonville, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)