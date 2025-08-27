SD Presents 2025 Freedom Award to Hendersonville Police Dept.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth meets with Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets during an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award ceremony, Hendersonville, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)